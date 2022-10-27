Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Washington Wizards are just a few games into the new season, and it’s time for our SECOND SB Nation Reacts survey.

This week, we will go over the following questions. First, are you confident in the Wizards’ direction? Also, how do you feel about Chris Miller being the Wizards’ play-by-play announcer? It’s early, but here’s your chance to get your voice heard!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/8TMC1M/">Please take our survey</a>

Our survey is coming out a little later than some of our SBN comrades. That is because we will had our first survey around this time last week. Hopefully the SB nation Reacts team will not turn off our survey today… (yes, I am watching, Reacts gods!)

Now, let’s vote!