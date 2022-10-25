After a setback last weekend in Cleveland, the Washington Wizards got back in the win column with a 120-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Washington and Detroit traded leads in the first quarter, but the Wizards’ talent advantage showed as the game went on. While Washington did not lead by double digits in the first half, they never relinquished the lead despite a Pistons run toward the end of the second quarter.

The Wizards finally broke the game open in the third quarter as they were able to take a 17 point lead though the Pistons were able to keep things somewhat interesting. In the third, Kyle Kuzma scored 11 of his team-high 25 points while Bradley Beal missed the entire second quarter and most of the third due to back tightness.

Things finally broke open in the fourth quarter as the Wizards outscored the Pistons, 34-23. . Beal ended up with 13 points, most of them in the 4th quarter. Kristaps Porzingis also added 20 points and Will Barton added 6 off the bench. Even Johnny Davis made his NBA debut when things got to garbage time, though he was scoreless.

For the Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points.

The Wizards are off until Friday when they host the Indiana Pacers. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. See you then.