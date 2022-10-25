Wizards vs. Pistons GameThread

It’s a Washington Wizards game day!

The Wizards are back at home tonight as the Detroit Pistons pay a visit. Washington is coming off an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Pistons are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Washington holds an overall advantage over Detroit, while the Pistons have a young squad that’s looking to make names for themselves, if not already. It’ll be key to see how the Wizards play defensively against Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, first round draft picks in 2021 and 2022.

The Wizards will need to work on their rebounding as that was part of their demise against Cleveland. The Cavs had 16 offensive rebounds that turned into second chance points

Corey Kispert is still on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. He has yet to step on the court this season. It’s still early so when he does the Wizards will be ready to merge him in.

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

DC ABOVE ALL!!!