Game Info

Gametime: Tuesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS—Corey Kispert, OUT (left ankle sprain); Vernon Carey Jr., QUESTIONABLE (Concussion protocol)

PISTONS—Alec Burks, OUT (Foot); Marvin Bagley III, OUT (Knee)

What To Watch For

It’s evidently clear that the Washington Wizards getting their first loss in overtime wasn’t a happy ending, but it was an eye-opener that they’re here to compete against any team. The chemistry and grit is starting to show through early on and feels good not having to question a whole lot three games into the season. It’s fairly memorable how it felt going 10-3 and the aftermath of that when the losses piled in more than the wins. Things are changing for the better.

Tuesday night the Wizards will host the Detroit Pistons in hopes of continuing their winning form. The Pistons have a fairly young squad that’s looking to prove themselves each and every game. Defensively the Wizards have progressed, but it’ll be interesting to see how they’ll do against young talent like Cade Cunningham, rookie Jade Ivey, and Pistons’ leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic.

Washington holds the fifth spot as a team in blocks with averaging 7.3 and offensively shooting 48.6 percent from the floor as a unit. Detroit will have to find a way to stop Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis who have led the way in scoring for Washington. These top three have been the powerhouse for the Wizards in keeping the adrenaline intact, not to mention the ball-hawk tendencies of Delon Wright has been spot on.

No team should be taken lightly, so hopefully the Wizards handle their business and keep pressing forward.