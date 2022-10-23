Wizards at Cavaliers GameThread

It’s Sunday evening and the Washington Wizards will be on your television screens tonight on NBA TV (NBC Sports Washington for those who don’t have it) facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wizards are currently 2-0 after defeating the Indiana Pacers on the road and then coming home to defeat the Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland is next on the list as Washington aims to keep the momentum going. The Cavaliers will be without Darius Garland as he has an eye injury. The Wizards injury report consisted of Vernon Carey Jr. who is questionable and Corey Kispert who is out with an ankle sprain.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

What are your predictions for tonight? Who will lead the way in scoring: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis or someone else? What type of ball hawk energy will we get from Delon Wright?

Let’s talk!

DC ABOVE ALL!!!