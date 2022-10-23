The Washington Wizards, with a few exceptions like the Randy Wittman years, have not been known for their stalwart defense. Yesterday, the team released a postgame locker room video where head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. introduced a professional wrestling championship belt. In a short speech, Delon Wright handed Anthony Gill the belt as his Defensive Player of the Game award. Gill won the award after his effort in a 102-100 win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

New tradition



We're recognizing the efforts of teammates by having a belt to pass on after each win pic.twitter.com/CG3ADvRJfq — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 22, 2022

Wright won the belt after the Wizards’ 114-107 win against the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday.

Before you think that this belt came out of the toy section at Walmart or Target, the Wizards actually put some effort into making it. \\

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Wizards’ video staff found a professional belt manufacturer who makes belts like the ones we see on WWE wresters and boxing champions. It’s a custom-made belt.

Robbins also added that the team didn’t know about this award until last Wednesday. And the purpose of the belt is that the winner of the belt in that first game (Wright) also picks his successor after the next game. That’s why Gill was selected.

