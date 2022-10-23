The Washington Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, 117-107 in overtime

Washington started the game strong, racing to an early 10 point lead. Rui Hachimura in particular looked very sharp, scoring 10 points in his first four minutes!

@rui_8mura has 10 points in 4 minutes so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/lvvCZs2AFq — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 23, 2022

Of course, the Cavs made their inevitable comeback and then some. Washington finished the first quarter ahead by just one point, 30-29. And from there, it was the Wizards who were playing from behind.

Donovan Mitchell came up big for Cleveland, scoring 37 points. Though the Wizards were behind in this game, they were able to muster a last minute comeback to force overtime. But Mitchell outscored Washington, 7-4 in extra minutes which proved to be the difference.

The stat that made the difference tonight was turnovers, as Washington committed 18 while Cleveland committed just 13.

Beal led the Wizards’ with 27 points and 6 assists while Hachimura added 16 off the bench.

The Wizards will head back home for their next game against the Detroit Pistons this Tuesday. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.