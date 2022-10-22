SB Nation Reacts: Are you feeling good about the Wizards after their first two games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s been about three months since I had an SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. The last time that we did one, Washington drafted Johnny Davis and finished Summer League. He still hasn’t played a single second during a regular season game.

Okay, the Wizards played just TWO regular season games to this point. The good news? The Wizards are 2-0. So, maybe this season will look better than we fear in the short term.

Now that the season has started, it’s time for us to get our FIRST SB Nation NBA Reacts survey in for the 2022-23 season. Are you confident in the Wizards’ direction so far? Let us know by filling it out below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SE6OXW/">Please take our survey</a>

Next week, the SB Nation Reacts team will have some national material. But for now, I just want to see where Wizards fans are at!