Game Info

Gametime: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, October 21st

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries: WIZARDS—Corey Kispert, OUT (Left Ankle Sprain); Vernon Carey Jr., QUESTIONABLE (Concussion Protocol); Deni Avdija, DAY-TO-DAY (Right Ankle Sprain). BULLS—Zach LaVine, QUESTIONABLE (knee); Lonzo Ball, OUT (Knee Surgery)

What To Watch For

Coming off the first wire-to-wire season opener in franchise history the Wizards are looking to continue the momentum against the Chicago Bulls. For the Wizards, Wednesday night’s victory had some ups and downs. Although the Wizards led the entire way, the way the game ended took away some of the positives from the earlier part of the game away. Consistent play will be crucial for the Wizards throughout this season.

The Wizards will have a short-handed Bulls team coming to town, who just came off an impressive victory against the Miami Heat, without their all-star guard Zach LaVine, who looks unlikely to play against the Wizards as well. If the Wizards are true to their statement of wanting to be in the conversation for the playoffs this season, this game could be an early season statement game.

The Wizards will have to find a way to contain All-Star swingman DeMar DeRozan, who finished the game against the Heat with 37 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. DeRozan has given the Wizards fits for years while being a member of Raptors, Spurs and with the Bulls last season. Finding a way to slow him down, could be key to picking up a big win.

