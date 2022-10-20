Wizards offer activities for their home opener vs. Bulls

When the Washington Wizards host the Chicago Bulls tomorrow, they will have some festivities and experiences for fans specifically. These include but aren’t limited to:

Washington will wear their Classic Edition jersey, a throwback to the 1997-2011 era when the team’s colors were teal and bronze/gold. This is part of a campaign to celebrate Washington’s 25th season as the Wizards. Throwback court: Washington will play on a court with their 1997-2011 colors.