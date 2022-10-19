Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija suffered an ankle sprain in the first half of their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He started the game for Washington, playing 7 minutes and scoring 4 points.

At first, the injury did not look good.

That Deni Avdija injury did not look good. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) October 20, 2022

Despite the injury, the sprain is not believed to be serious, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

X-Rays negative on Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija right ankle, source tells ESPN. Injury is believed to be a sprain and "nothing serious," per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 20, 2022

Avdija started the season without playing a minute in the preseason due to a groin injury he suffered while playing for the Israel men’s national basketball team in EuroBasket last September. Unfortunately, Avdija will not be at full strength, even if he is otherwise healthy enough to play.

Our recap is going to come up in a few minutes. But while we are preparing it, do you think Avdija should have come off the bench today instead of starting? Should he have come off the bench? For me, it’s hard to say. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.