 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards give away 100 free tickets to home opener

Monte Morris headlines promotion to give away free tickets to Friday’s game vs. Chicago

By MarcoGacina
/ new
Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards Twitter account unexpectedly distributed 100 free tickets to Friday’s home opener against the Chicago Bulls today.

Just after 5 p.m., the Wizards’ Twitter account sent out a link for the first 100 fans to claim free tickets courtesy of new point guard Monte Morris. For those who missed the boat on the free tickets, the same link can be followed to purchase tickets for $10 while supplies last.

The Wizards acquired Morris this summer as a part of the trade that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Denver Nuggets. In his short time on the Wizards so far, Morris has repeatedly expressed his excitement to play in the DMV alongside childhood friend Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards open their season at the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7 p.m. before heading home to face Chicago at 7 p.m. on Friday. Discounted tickets for the home opener can be bought through the link above.

Loading comments...