Wizards give away 100 free tickets to home opener

The Washington Wizards Twitter account unexpectedly distributed 100 free tickets to Friday’s home opener against the Chicago Bulls today.

the first 100 fans to sign up at the link below get to come hang at our home opener on Friday, courtesy of @BigGameTae



for those of you who aren't in the first 100, use code at the link for special $10 tickets while supplies last!



→ https://t.co/xH6mTEZg86 pic.twitter.com/8rueoK80bO — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 19, 2022

Just after 5 p.m., the Wizards’ Twitter account sent out a link for the first 100 fans to claim free tickets courtesy of new point guard Monte Morris. For those who missed the boat on the free tickets, the same link can be followed to purchase tickets for $10 while supplies last.

The Wizards acquired Morris this summer as a part of the trade that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Denver Nuggets. In his short time on the Wizards so far, Morris has repeatedly expressed his excitement to play in the DMV alongside childhood friend Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards open their season at the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7 p.m. before heading home to face Chicago at 7 p.m. on Friday. Discounted tickets for the home opener can be bought through the link above.