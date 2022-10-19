The Wizards don’t appear to be moving away from the treadmill of mediocrity

The Washington Wizards are likely going to fight for the play-in as Kevin Broom mentioned earlier this week. In other words, they are likely remaining on the dreaded “treadmill of mediocrity,” a term that describes when a team is not in championship contention, but also not quite bad enough to get a Top-3 pick in the draft.

If the Wizards only win 30-40 games this year and have an early exit from the postseason at best, they will only be like they have been for most of the last decade: mediocre.

Ava Wallace of The Washington Post wrote an article today about the Wizards’ preseason ambitions and whether the front office believes that the team can break that cycle. In her article. one thing Bradley Beal mentioned was that a recent first round draft pick will have to break through if the Wizards have a breakout season. Here’s his quote:

I’m excited for [the young players]. They’re going to have a lot of opportunities this year, and it’s going to be a big year for them. But one — one got to crack. For sure.

