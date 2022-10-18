 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Opening Night Open Thread

By Albert Lee
2022 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Tonight is opening night for the NBA’s 2022-23 NBA season. There are two games tonight:

  • Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
  • Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Enjoy!

