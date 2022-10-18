Filed under: Non-Wizards GameThreads NBA Opening Night Open Thread By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Oct 18, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NBA Opening Night Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Tonight is opening night for the NBA’s 2022-23 NBA season. There are two games tonight: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. ET on TNT Enjoy! Loading comments...
