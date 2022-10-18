Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura did not sign a rookie scale extension yesterday, an NBA deadline, according to reports. This deadline applied to players drafted in 2019.

The Washington Wizards and Rui Hachimura did NOT reach a rookie extension deal before today’s 6 p.m. Eastern deadline. Hachimura, who is about to begin his fourth NBA season, is on track to become a restricted free agent in the offseason. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) October 17, 2022

While the Wizards didn’t sign Hachimura to an extension yet, that doesn’t mean that they are intent on letting him walk next summer. Hachimura could sign with the Wizards outright next summer. Or he could sign an offer sheet with another team that Washington can match.

Gabe Ibrahim recently wrote the reasons why the Wizards should and shouldn’t sign Hachimura to an extension. There are some reasons why Washington would be wary of re-signing him at this moment, such as his spot up defense.

However, Hachimura is a solid offensive player and the Wizards shouldn’t just let him go for nothing. Finally, Washington has also invested heavily with its Japanese outreach since he was drafted. So I think the Wizards will bring him back anyway.

What are your thoughts of Hachimura not getting his second NBA contract ... at least not yet? Let us know in the comments below.