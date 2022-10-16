The Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 NBA season starts this week. As usual, it seems like the Wizards can never get a break with starting the season at home. I think there must be a conspiracy theory about that!

Also, the Mystics are in the offseason. Shakira Austin is playing overseas, but many Washington players are staying stateside before a critical offseason. Yes, the Mystics have a lottery pick in the draft for next season. But prioritization will take effect as well. Could some superstars like Breanna Stewart, forego the WNBA? And that .... could .... help the Mystics ... win the 2023 WNBA championship?

Anyway, it’s time for a mailbag!

Here is how you can send your questions:

Please send questions through 12 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct, 20. I will get your answers out on Friday, Oct. 21.