Filed under:

Wizards release their 2022-23 roster: Jordan Goodwin earns a two-way contract

Goodwin and Jordan Schakel are Washington’s two-way contract players.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Wizards v New York Knicks
Jordan Goodwin has made the Wizards’ opening day roster as a two-way contract player.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

On Saturday, the Washington Wizards released their roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. Here is the full list of players.

Wizards 2022-23 roster

No. Name POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY YRS
9 Deni Avdija F 6-9 210 1/3/01 Israel 2
5 Will Barton G 6-5 181 1/6/91 Memphis/USA 10
3 Bradley Beal G 6-3 207 6/28/93 Florida/USA 10
13 Vernon Carey Jr. F/C 6-9 270 2/25/01 Duke/USA 2
1 Johnny Davis G 6-5 195 2/27/02 Wisconsin/USA R
21 Daniel Gafford C 6-10 234 10/1/98 Arkansas/USA 3
67 Taj Gibson F 6-9 232 6/24/85 Southern California/USA 13
16 Anthony Gill F 6-8 230 10/17/92 Virginia/USA 2
7 Jordan Goodwin* G 6-3 200 10/23/98 St. Louis/USA 1
8 Rui Hachimura F 6-8 230 2/8/98 Gonzaga/Japan 3
24 Corey Kispert F 6-7 220 3/3/99 Gonzaga/USA 1
33 Kyle Kuzma F 6-10 221 9/24/95 Utah/USA 5
22 Monte Morris G 6-2 183 6/27/95 Iowa State/USA 5
6 Kristaps Porzingis F/C 7-3 240 8/2/95 Latvia 6
20 Jordan Schakel* F 6-6 200 6/13/98 San Diego State/USA 1
14 Isaiah Todd F 6-10 210 10/17/01 G League Ignite/USA 1
55 Delon Wright G 6-5 185 4/26/92 Utah/USA 7
Monumental Sports & Entertainment

The big news about the Wizards’ roster isn’t so much about Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porzingis or Rui Hachimura. We all know they’re making the team. It’s more about who make the final roster spots and the final two-way spot. Matt Modderno made the case why Quenton Jackson should receive the spot, but ultimately, Jordan Goodwin got the nod instead. Jackson was cut.

Goodwin made a good case as to why he should receive a two-way contract in his own right. He averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Capital City Go-Go last season as they made a playoff appearance.

Jordan Schakel has the Wizards’ other two-way contract.

Do you feel the Wizards should have signed someone else to a two-way contract from theri training camp roster like Jackson, Devon Dotson Craig Sword or Jaime Echenique? Let us know in the comments below.

