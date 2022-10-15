Los Angeles Clippers and longtime Washington Wizards guard John Wall said that he has circled their game against Washington on Dec. 10 as one “main game” he is motivated to play in recently. Wall said it on Uninterrupted’s “The Shop.” You can watch the clip below.

Wall’s motivation to play in D.C. also comes from his hope that Wizards fans give him the “standing ovation that [he] deserves.”

When Wall last played in Washington, he played for the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season in a Capital One Arena without fans during the first winter of the coronavirus pandemic. This time, Wall will likely play in front of a full crowd.

During Wall’s segment, he said that he looks forward to having a successful season and getting the last laugh against those who believe that his career is over.

I'm looking forward to seeing him back at Capital One Arena on Dec. 10 and having a great performance. But I also want a Wizards win. How about you?