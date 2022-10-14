Wizards at Knicks GameThread

The Wizards will wrap up their final preseason game with a game against the New York Knicks. For the Wizards, the key will be to have a healthy team after having injuries to Kristaps Porzingis, Corey Kispert, Vernon Carey (non-basketball) and Deni Avdija.

This will also be the last time the Wizards will get a look at some of the end of the roster spots. Can Quenton Jackson earn a two-way contract? Can Johnny Davis show more progress on the court?

Tune in to the game tonight at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Washington and let’s get the conversation going below.