District of Collectors will host a Wizards Home Opener celebration

Districts of Collectors, a Washington Wizards Top Shot fan group, will host a Wizards’ Home Opener celebration with lots of giveaway options for fans and collectors. The Wizards’ first home game will be on October 21 at 7 p.m. EST against the Chicago Bulls.

One week from today the epic District of Collectors @WashWizards Home Opener celebration kicks-off.



We are excited to show fans of the Wizards and @nbatopshot that the Future of Fandom is NOW!



Like/Rt this post to win a Wiz Duo TSD!



District of Collectors will be kicking off the festivities in a private section of the Caesars Sportsbook attached to Capital One Arena. That will start two hours prior to tip-off (so 5 p.m. EST). and food and drink will be provided by Guy Fieri’s new restaurant.

Additionally, 20 NBA Top Shot collectors will receive tickets to watch the game in a Lexus Suite with complimentary food and drink. Another 12 collectors will receive tickets in the 400s section and two more will get to watch the game from 15 rows up from center court.

All attendees are guaranteed a free NBA Top Shot pack and will have the opportunity to win additional merchandise in the process. Finally, all District of Collectors guests will get to walk down onto the court for a postgame photo.