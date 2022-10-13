The Washington Wizards finish the NBA preseason against the New York Knicks. Here is the preview.

Game Info

Gametime: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries: For the Wizards, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis and Vernon Carey, Jr. are day-to-day, Corey Kispert is out. For the Knicks, Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes are day-to-day

What to look for

The Wizards are on what seems to be an endless road trip. Not exactly, but the Wizards won’t be home for a game until next week. At any rate, they will look to finish the preseason with a win after beating the Charlotte Hornets last Monday.

The Knicks are 2-1 in the preseason, where they are coming off a 109-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday.

I wouldn’t expect too much gametime spent on the starters, so expect this to be a glorified scrimmage for the bench players. Hopefully, the Wizards get one last win before the season starts next Wednesday against the Pacers.