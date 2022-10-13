The Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights will host the USA Basketball men’s national team for two games on Nov. 11 vs. Brazil and Nov. 14 vs. Colombia in a window for qualification to the FIBA World Cup next year.

In a press release, Jim Tooley, CEO of USA Basketball said the following:

“We are thrilled to be back in Washington D.C. to showcase high-level international basketball. This is a great opportunity for basketball fans to show their support for the USA men’s national team as they look to earn a spot in the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.”

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 18.

The Entertainment and Sports Arena is the home to the Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go. While the Wizards won’t have any players on Team USA for the qualifiers, it is possible that players from the Capital City Go-Go may be on here, since G League players generally make up the roster for qualifiers.