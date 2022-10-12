 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D.C. declared October 11 as Bradley Beal Day

The nation’s capital gives thanks to the Wizards’ franchise player.

By Albert Lee
Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards - 2022 NBA Japan Games
Bradley Beal had his own dedicated day!
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

On Oct. 4, the Washington, D.C. city council declared Oct. 11, or yesterday, as Bradley Beal Day to honor the Washington Wizards guard. NBC Sports Washington has an article on the news which you can click on below.

In a press release by the team last week, the team noted that Bradley Beal Day is in honor of Beal’s loyalty to the team for spending the first ten years of his NBA career in D.C. It is also because of his philanthropic efforts, such as his relationship with Ron Brown College Preparatory High School, helping refurbish the basketball courts at Banneker Community Center in Shaw and numerous other projects.

Beal was named the NBA Community Assist Award winner for the 2018-19 season.

After yesterday’s open practice, Beal was honored in front of the fans.

I know that many of you aren’t happy with Beal signing a supermax contract to stay in Washington. The preseason projections aren’t optimistic either, and I will do some catch-up writing this week on all of that. Though we may not be happy with the front office, Beal has spent all of his professional career here in Washington and has been a positive presence. Therefore, I’m happy that we had Bradley Beal Day yesterday.

