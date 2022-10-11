Wizards will host open practice tonight at 6 p.m.

The Wizards will hold an open practice tonight at 6 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena. Seats and parking are first-come, first-served (although, I think it’s unlikely they run out of seats in the arena for this).

In addition to the practice, the players will compete in a skills challenge and a “Connect 4”-style basketball competition. The first 500 people through the doors will receive a t-shirt featuring the throwback Wizards’ logo and colors.

Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Bullets legends Phil Chenier and Gheorghe Mureșan will be there before practice to sign autographs. Per the team’s release, the F Street and Gallery Place concession stands will be giving away free popcorn and soft drinks.

I don’t expect a public practice to reveal much noteworthy information. Although, I am hoping maybe we get some insight into who will be the opening day starting lineup. On this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, we discussed who should be the opening-day small forward. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, it seems likely that it’s Will Barton’s job to lose.