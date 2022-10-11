Wizards release Arabic language social media accounts

Last Friday, the Washington Wizards released their Arabic language social media accounts which are on Twitter and Instagram. The Wizards are the first NBA team to have a presence in the Arabic language.

In a press release by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, President and Chief Commercial Officer Jim Van Stone said the following:

“We are excited to add Arabic-language social platforms to our global portfolio. We know that Arabic-speaking basketball fans are going to enjoy our content and will feel more connected to the Wizards.”

While the Wizards don’t have a player from an Arabic-speaking country, they do have a partnership with Etihad Airways, one of the two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates. In addition, there is also a significant Arabic-speaking population in the DC area.

I certainly don't think that it's a bad idea for content to be in another language. But it's more important to see the Wizards have a great team on the basketball court.