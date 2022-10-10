The Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 116-107 on Monday night on the road.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points in the win on 5-of-10 shooting and also grabbed 3 rebounds in the win. Unfortunately, he also suffered an ankle sprain after 28 minutes of play. It is unclear when he will be able to return. Given his reputation as an injury prone player, Wizards fans will not sleep very easily tonight.

Washington led in the majority of this game. However, the Hornets were able to take the lead for much of the second half, but never led by more than 8 at any point during the game.

In addition to Porzingis, Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma added 15 points each for the Wizards. For the Hornets, Terry Rozier led with 24 points.

The Wizards have one more preseason game, which is against the New York Knicks on the road this Friday. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. See you then.