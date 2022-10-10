 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Meghan McPeak named new Wizards sideline reporter

She will remain the Mystics’ play-by-play announcer.

By Albert Lee
Pepsi Stronger Together Invests In More Than 300 DC-Area Youth With School Supplies, Meals, And Important Life Skills At Back-To-School Market
Meghan McPeak will be a regular part of Wizards games this season.
Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together

On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced that Meghan McPeak will be the team’s new sideline reporter for games on NBC Sports Washington. She replaces Chris Miller, who is now the team’s play-by-play announcer.

McPeak, who also serves as the Washington Mystics’ play-by-play announcer, will remain in that role for the 2023 WNBA season. The moves come weeks after Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Wizards and Mystics, took full ownership of NBC Sports Washington.

There are certainly reasons why you should criticize MSE’s ownership of NBC Sports Washington — or recent turnover with TV broadcasts. But I think McPeak’s addition to the Wizards broadcast team is well-deserved and makes sense.

First, McPeak has already served as the Capital City Go-Go’s play-by-play announcer for several years. And second, she has also done fill-in coverage as a color analyst for Wizards radio broadcasts. McPeak will have little trouble stepping into her new role.

Congratulations Meghan!

