On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced that Meghan McPeak will be the team’s new sideline reporter for games on NBC Sports Washington. She replaces Chris Miller, who is now the team’s play-by-play announcer.

McPeak, who also serves as the Washington Mystics’ play-by-play announcer, will remain in that role for the 2023 WNBA season. The moves come weeks after Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Wizards and Mystics, took full ownership of NBC Sports Washington.

There are certainly reasons why you should criticize MSE’s ownership of NBC Sports Washington — or recent turnover with TV broadcasts. But I think McPeak’s addition to the Wizards broadcast team is well-deserved and makes sense.

First, McPeak has already served as the Capital City Go-Go’s play-by-play announcer for several years. And second, she has also done fill-in coverage as a color analyst for Wizards radio broadcasts. McPeak will have little trouble stepping into her new role.

Congratulations Meghan!