The Washington Wizards are playing the Golden State Warriors again, during the night between Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the preview.

Game info

Gametime: 1 a.m. ET ET (2 p.m. in Japanese time) on Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV

Injuries: For the Wizards, Deni Avdija (Groin, day to day). For the Warriors, none.

What to look for

The two W teams are facing each other and after the Warriors getting the first W the Wizards are going to try to get the second W.

The Wizards will probably go “all in” in this second game trying to make the local Hachimura fans happy. But that probably will mean no more minutes to Todd and such folks and more minutes to Beal and the starters.

Give the time of the game, probably very few will watch it in the USA. Anyway, here we previewed it!

Here are the highlights from Game 1:

And finally, check out Rui Hachimura posing with Washington Mystics guard Rui Machida. As you are aware, Japan played in the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia which ended today, but Machida did not play for them.