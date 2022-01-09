Wizards at Magic GameThread

The Washington Wizards are in the state of Florida today facing the Orlando Magic. The last time Washington played the Magic was in November where they won 104-92. The Wizards are currently on a two-game losing streak after having back to back losses to the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards are back again with their starting lineup that all scored in double figures against the Hornets, but a lack of bench production didn’t help much.

Some of Washington’s reserve players are still out from health and safety protocols or injury that make a solid impact in the rotations.

Also Rui Hachimura will be available tonight so be prepared to see an appearance from him for the first time this season. It’ll be interesting to see how Hachimura will fit back in especially with Kyle Kuzma having a major effect on the offense this season as well.

Rui Hachimura will be available tonight vs. Orlando, per Coach Unseld. #DCAboveAll — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 9, 2022

Game time is 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

DC ABOVE ALL!!!