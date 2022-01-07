Wizards at Bulls GameThread

Well Windy City, we meet again this time in your state. The Washington Wizards are the visiting team against the Chicago Bulls tonight. It’s definitely a revenge game after the Wizards looked to take the win at home but DeMar DeRozan had other plans as he shoots a game-winning three to seal a one-point win over Washington. For DeRozan that was a back to back buzzer beating win. Fans and the Wizards left Cap One Arena heartbroken.

Washington was still without a lot of players in that game in comparison to tonight where they’ll be getting a couple guards back in the rotation: Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday.

Full injury and availability report for tomorrow's game in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/kvF8qdmiVC — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 6, 2022

In their absence Bradley Beal was assuming point guard and did pretty good with it. In their last meeting with the Bulls, Beal notched a double double with 27 points and 17 assists. Most likely Beal go back to shooting guard as Dinwiddie resumes his role as starting point guard. Only problem is both of them on the floor don’t really mesh well as we’ve noticed this season.

Chicago is the top team in the Eastern Conference and fourth best team in the league on paper. Washington will have to do a lot more in containing DeRozan and hopefully not have to play against the refs as well in the process. As you recall Deni Avdija was called for a lot of petty fouls resulting in fouling out. His defense could’ve helped in the final seconds.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington Plus.