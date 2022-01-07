No Wizards players ranked in the Top 10 of preliminary NBA All-Star Returns

The first round of returns has come back for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. And no Washington Wizards players ranked in the Top 10.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/3812PFdcGb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

This is strange, to say the least, because Bradley Beal was an All-Star starter last year. So why are NO players in the Top 10 for returns? Here are some anecdotal reasons why this may be the case:

Beal is not as coveted as a trade target as he was last year — In the 2020-21 NBA season, the Wizards star was one of the most talked-about players as a potential trade target at the deadline. This was in part because he was the league’s leading scorer during the first half of the season. And also, the Wizards were out of the playoff picture in the first half of last season thanks to a poor start. This season, Beal’s numbers have declined some due to a slow start.

This may partially explain why Irving dropped to seventh from second last season in fan voting while Beal is not ranked despite being first in voting last year. Wizards fans take All-Star voting more seriously than other team fanbases — To some fans, if Beal isn’t leading in scoring on a team that isn’t leading the Eastern Conference ... he doesn’t deserve to be in the All-Star Game.

Any other reasons why you think the Wizards are doing really poorly in All-Star returns so far? Let us know in the comments below.