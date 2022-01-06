Washington Wizards analyst Glenn Consor is in big trouble after a remark he made about Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter, Jr., who made a game-winning shot in their win over Washington last night.

I didn’t think much about last night’s loss besides the final score at the time. Washington lost to Houston, a team they should have beaten, at home.

But overnight, social media took notice of the remark that Consor made while subbing on television instead of his usual spot on the radio. It wasn’t something many of us thought about at the time ... unless one was very familiar with Porter’s upbringing. That happened when Consor said, “Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time”



I can’t believe this was actually said on the Wizards broadcast.. Completely inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/bZcWEVqPOP — Braddeaux (@BraddeauxNBA) January 6, 2022

What Consor was thinking, and what a Wizards/Bullets historian may be thinking on the fly is that Porter, Jr. was the son of Kevin Porter, who played 10 NBA seasons, six of them for the Bullets in two different stints (1972-75 and 1979-83). As a player, Porter was one of the NBA’s better point guards, leading the league in assists four times.

The thing is that the Porter whom Consor was likely thinking about isn’t Kevin Porter, Jr.’s dad. That’s why Consor’s comment wasn’t just a mistake or “just any other gaffe.”

Kevin Porter, Jr.’s full name is Bryan Kevin Porter, Jr., though he goes by Kevin. When his father, Bryan Kevin Porter, Sr., was 19 years old, he was sentenced to over four years in prison for manslaughter after an accidental gun discharge killed a 14-year old girl in 1993. Porter, Jr. was born in 2000, after Porter, Sr. was released. And tragically, Porter, Sr. himself was killed in a shooting in 2004 in a Seattle bar when he acted to help a friend in an altercation.

Now that you know this part about Kevin Porter, Jr.’s family story, the remark Consor made looks a lot worse than simply confusing him with the former Bullets player. At worst, Consor can be perceived to be comparing Porter, Jr.’s dagger to the time when Porter, Sr. was involved in his 1993 incident.

Some around the NBA want Consor fired, most notably Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

To his credit, Consor was later on made aware of his gaffe. He apologized for it this morning and reached out to Porter, Jr. for a personal apology.

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

That said, James at least still believes Consor should be fired.

LeBron on the KPJ announcer controversy: "I stand by my tweet and I stand by everything I said."



He notes like players get scouting reports, media members gets notes. "I believe they do their due diligence as well."



LeBron heard the call live, waited until this AM to comment. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 6, 2022

Mistakes happen all the time by color analysts and play-by-play analysts, though this one certainly is bigger given Kevin Porter, Jr.’s family story. It remains to be seen whether the Wizards and/or NBC Sports Washington will punish Consor over the incident.