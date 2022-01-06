 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Glenn Consor makes gaffe over Kevin Porter, Jr. regarding his father

The Washington Wizards radio analyst was on television when he made the remarks on the Houston Rockets guard. Consor has since apologized for it but there are calls for his termination.

Wiz radio guys, play by play man Dave Johnson and color man Glenn Consor
Glenn Consor (right) made a gaffe on the Wizards’ television broadcast on Wednesday during their game against the Houston Rockets
Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington Wizards analyst Glenn Consor is in big trouble after a remark he made about Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter, Jr., who made a game-winning shot in their win over Washington last night.

I didn’t think much about last night’s loss besides the final score at the time. Washington lost to Houston, a team they should have beaten, at home.

But overnight, social media took notice of the remark that Consor made while subbing on television instead of his usual spot on the radio. It wasn’t something many of us thought about at the time ... unless one was very familiar with Porter’s upbringing. That happened when Consor said, “Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

What Consor was thinking, and what a Wizards/Bullets historian may be thinking on the fly is that Porter, Jr. was the son of Kevin Porter, who played 10 NBA seasons, six of them for the Bullets in two different stints (1972-75 and 1979-83). As a player, Porter was one of the NBA’s better point guards, leading the league in assists four times.

The thing is that the Porter whom Consor was likely thinking about isn’t Kevin Porter, Jr.’s dad. That’s why Consor’s comment wasn’t just a mistake or “just any other gaffe.”

Kevin Porter, Jr.’s full name is Bryan Kevin Porter, Jr., though he goes by Kevin. When his father, Bryan Kevin Porter, Sr., was 19 years old, he was sentenced to over four years in prison for manslaughter after an accidental gun discharge killed a 14-year old girl in 1993. Porter, Jr. was born in 2000, after Porter, Sr. was released. And tragically, Porter, Sr. himself was killed in a shooting in 2004 in a Seattle bar when he acted to help a friend in an altercation.

Now that you know this part about Kevin Porter, Jr.’s family story, the remark Consor made looks a lot worse than simply confusing him with the former Bullets player. At worst, Consor can be perceived to be comparing Porter, Jr.’s dagger to the time when Porter, Sr. was involved in his 1993 incident.

Some around the NBA want Consor fired, most notably Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

To his credit, Consor was later on made aware of his gaffe. He apologized for it this morning and reached out to Porter, Jr. for a personal apology.

That said, James at least still believes Consor should be fired.

Mistakes happen all the time by color analysts and play-by-play analysts, though this one certainly is bigger given Kevin Porter, Jr.’s family story. It remains to be seen whether the Wizards and/or NBC Sports Washington will punish Consor over the incident.

