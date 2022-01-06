Game info

When: Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Tremont Waters (Health and safety protocols; Out); Anthony Gil (Health and safety protocols, Out); Spencer Dinwiddie (Day-to-day); Montrezl Harrell (Health and safety protocols, Questionable); Brad Wanamaker; (Health and safety protocols, Out); Rui Hachimura (Conditioning, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Bulls: Alex Caruso (Foot, Out); Javonte Green (Groin, Out); Tyler Cook (Ankle, Out); Patrick Williams (Wrist, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (19-19) are facing the Chicago Bulls (25-10) for the second time in less than a week. In their New Year’s Day matchup, the Bulls came out on top by one point after DeMar DeRozen drained a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer. Prior to DeRozan’s shot, Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with just two seconds left on the clock. DeRozan finished with 28 points and Zach LaVine put up a team-high 35 points. For the Wizards, Kuzma and Bradley Beal scored 29 and 27 points respectively. As a unit, they shot 52.9 percent from the field and just 22.2 percent from the 3-point line.

The Wizards are coming off a 114-111 loss to the Houston Rockets, who snapped an 8-game losing streak, also on a last second shot. The Wizards will look to turn things around from that ugly loss and try to beat the Bulls for the first time this season and snap their 6-game winning streak. It won’t be an easy feat.