The Washington Wizards are expected to sign Minnesota Timberwolves center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV. That contract will be signed tomorrow, because he is still on the last day of a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves.

Sources: Free agent center Greg Monroe plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Monroe is finishing up a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2022

NEWS: Thought otherwise, especially after Celtics game, but assuming #Timberwolves are good Covid-wise today, they won't sign Greg Monroe to another 10-day. Good news for him is that he will sign a 10-day with the Washington #Wizards. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 5, 2022

Monroe is averaging 6.7 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Wolves this season. He previously played nine NBA seasons from 2010-19, mostly for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks and has career averages of 13. points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Before signing with the Timberwolves, Monroe began the season with the Capital City Go-Go, where he averaged 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds in 12 appearances.

Given the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on multiple NBA teams this past month, it has allowed many players an opportunity to play on NBA teams. For some players like Jaime Echenique, he didn’t just get a chance to fulfill a personal dream; he made history as the first Colombian to ever play regular-season NBA minutes. And for others like Monroe, former NBA players get another chance to do their thing.

Welcome back to D.C. Greg!