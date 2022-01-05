Filed under: Washington Wizards GameThreads Wizards vs. Rockets GameThread Chat about tonight’s game here. By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Jan 5, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wizards vs. Rockets GameThread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images The Washington Wizards are playing the Houston Rockets tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Watch it on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on the The Team 980 or 106.7-2 FM. Go Wizards! Loading comments...
Loading comments...