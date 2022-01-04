SoWizards Podcast: Can the Covid-Riddled Wizards Stack Some Wins Before the Halfway Point?

Recorded after the Wizards 124-121 win against the Charlotte Hornets, co-hosts Kevin Broom and Ron Oakes-Cunningham discuss how the team has adapted with so many players sidelined by the NBA’s Covid health and safety protocols. The current list includes:

Aaron Holiday

Montrezl Harrell

Rui Hachimura

Spencer Dinwiddie

Brad Wanamaker

Anthony Gill

Tremont Waters

Raul Neto was cleared Monday but didn’t play against the Hornets. He’s likely to be on the floor when the team returns to action with a should-win game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Among the topics hit:

Can Bradley Beal play point guard long term?

Does Daniel Gafford need more minutes?

Is Kyle Kuzma making a leap or merely on a hot streak?

Can the Wizards reach the halfway point of the season above .500?

Click here for the latest episode, check it out using the embed below, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.