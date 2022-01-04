Game info

When: Wednesday, January 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Tremont Waters (Out); Anthony Gil (Health and safety protocols, Out); Spencer Dinwiddie (Day-to-day); Montrezl Harrell (Health and safety protocols, Out); Raul Neto (Health and safety protocols, Out); Brad Wanamaker; (Health and safety protocols, Out); Rui Hachimura (Health and safety protocols, Out); Aaron Holiday (Health and safety protocols, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Rockets: Usman Garuba (Health and safety protocols, Out): Armani Brooks (Health and safety protocols, Out); Alperen Sengun (Ankle, Out); DeJon Jarred (Health and safety protocols, Out); John Wall (Out — though as Wizards fans, we think he should play a bit so the fans can give him a standing ovation!)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (19-18) are facing the Houston Rockets (10-28) for the first time this regular season on Wednesday evening. The Wizards are coming off a 3-point win against the Charlotte Hornets. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards in scoring and rebounding with 36 points and 14 rebounds. Bradley Beal followed with 35 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists. In Montrezl Harrell's absence, Daniel Gafford stepped up on both ends of the floor, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

The Rockets are in last place in the Western Conference and have lost their last 8 games. With several players out and John Wall still on the sidelines, every game has been a team effort with the bench being just as important as starters. Christian Wood and Jalen Green are leading the team with 16.8 and 15.3 points respectively. In their Monday night loss against the Sixers, Houston’s bench put up 43 points.

The Wizards will look to build off their Monday night win before heading on the road for their game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.