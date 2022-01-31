Bradley Beal suffers left wrist sprain

Wizards star Bradley Beal has a sprained left wrist and will miss the next two games (Feb. 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks and Feb 2. against the Philadelphia 76ers), the team announced Monday afternoon. The shooting guard suffered injury in the third quarter in Memphis on Saturday night. In that game, Beal scored a season-low 9 points in his 35 minutes on the floor.

Beal is averaging team-highs in points (23.2) and assists (6.6) per game. The Wizards are currently in 11th place in Eastern Conference standings with a 23-26 record.

The team will provide further updates following the next two games.