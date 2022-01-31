Game info

When: Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How to watch: TNT

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Sprained left wrist, Out)

Bucks: George Hill (Out); Brook Lopez (Back, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (23-26) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (31-21) for the second time this season on Tuesday night. In their first matchup on Nov. 7, the Wizards defeated the Bucks 101-94 thanks to a solid 30-point game from Bradley Beal. He also added 8 dimes and 5 rebounds in his 37 minutes on the floor. As expected Giannis Antetokounmpo came up big for his team, scoring 29 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists. The Wizards were without Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans in that game and the Bucks were missing All-Star Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez.

The Wizards are 16-16 in Eastern Conference play and are going into Tuesday having lost 5 consecutive games. Their Saturday matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies resulted in a 95-115 loss. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the team with 30 and 15 points respectively. Bradley Beal had an off night, finishing with just 9 points but he did have 12 assists. The Wizards never led against the Grizzlies and were down by as much as 27 points. Daniel Gafford was benched last game for Thomas Bryant, who finished the game with just 4 points and 4 rebounds. It will be interesting to see if Coach Unseld Jr. changes his tune with Gafford against the Bucks. Unseld Jr. said his decision to bench Gafford was more of a matchups-based situation. The Wizards will be without Beal, who suffered a sprained wrist against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Bucks, who have split their last 10 games, will look to turn things around as they are coming off a 36-point loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Wizards will look to contain Antetokounmpo, who is leading his team in points (28.8), rebounds (11.2) and blocks (1.4) this season. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are following with averages of 19.8 and 17.8 points per game. Holiday is leading Milwaukee in assists (6.6) and steals (1.5).