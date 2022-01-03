After a week off, the SB Nation NBA Reacts crew is back with a new survey to ring in 2022, Washington Wizards fans.

The Wizards finally began the calendar year one game above .500, better than what some of you feared a few weeks ago when it seemed that they were in free fall. While Washington lost to the Bulls on New Year’s Day by a DeMar DeRozan buzzer beater, the schedule is very home heavy the next few weeks, so this is a good time for them to pad the standings.

Our latest survey is below. Fill it today because the SB Nation overlords will close responses sometime tomorrow.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Thanks again, and we look forward to sharing you the results later this week!

