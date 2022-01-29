The Washington Wizards (23-26) lost to the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17), 115-95 on Saturday night. Washington never led and fell behind by as many as 27 points in the second quarter.

At center, Thomas Bryant got the start and Daniel Gafford did not play at all today. At post game availability, head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. said that the decision to bench him and start Bryant was more of a matchups-based situation than anything else. With the trade deadline in less than two weeks, it is interesting to see that Gafford hasn’t played much. Also, the rotation is set to tighten in coming games and Unseld mentioned that “anything is on the table.

As for the game itself, it was the Ja Morant (34 points) and Steven Adams (10 points and 15 rebounds, 10 offensive) show all night. The Grizzlies also shot 13-of-31 from the three point line.

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma led with 30 points and 8 rebounds. Bradley Beal had an off night with 9 points on 2-of-11 shooting, but he did dish 12 assists.

The Wizards’ next game on their three-game road trip is on Tuesday, Feb. 1 when they play against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.