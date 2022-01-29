Thank you for responding to our latest survey. To sign up, click on the link below:

Fans still favor Nikola Jokic to be this year’s NBA MVP

It’s a close race, but national respondents believe the reigning NBA MVP deserves another award. This season, Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season leading the Bucks to a 27-21 record. Curry, who is second place in the poll, is averaging 25.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds this season for the Warriors who are 36-13.

Most fans think Grayson Allen’s foul on Alex Caruso was dirty

The Milwaukee Bucks guard was suspended one game last Wednesday for a hard foul he made on the Chicago Bulls guard last Friday. You can see the move below.

There was no doubt that Allen intended to make a hard foul, but the second hand movement at Caruso was just uncalled for. Caruso fractured his wrist after the fall and is sitting out 6-8 weeks. Caruso averaged 8.4 points per game this season and has been a sixth man for Chicago, who has become an Eastern Conference contender this year.

Allen is averaging 11.9 points per game for Milwaukee as a starter, where his reputation as a dirty player from his college days at Duke are still following him to this day.

Nearly half of all fans think Allen should have been suspended more than one game

Twenty-eight percent of respondents believe Allen should have been suspended for five or more games while 19 percent believed a three-game suspension was appropriate. Again, given his reputation from college, it’s not a surprise that a significant percentage of fans thought Allen should have been suspended for longer.

