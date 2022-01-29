Wizards at Grizzlies GameThread

The Wizards head into Memphis to face one of the big-time up and coming teams in the NBA, the Grizzlies. Grizzlies will be led by their newly named All-Star point guard Ja Morant. After starting the season 9-10, which included a 115-87 loss to the Wizards, the Grizzlies have reeled off a 25-7 run to become the 3rd best team in the West.

The Wizards are looking to rebound from one of the worst losses in franchise history, allowing the 2nd biggest comeback in NBA history to the LA Clippers. This game will be the first of a very difficult 7-game stretch that is the hardest stretch of games of any team in the league, and features teams with a combined winning percentage over 63%.

Can the Wizards get back on track? Will Wes Unseld Jr. find a shorter rotation to work with? Can the Wizards slow down the red hot Memphis Grizzlies?

Join us for the conversation here. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Washington at 8 PM.