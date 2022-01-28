Game info

When: Saturday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, TN

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injury Report

Wizards: None

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Ankle, Out); Kyle Anderson (COVID-19, Out); Tyus Jones (COVID-19, Out)

Pregame notes

The last time the Washington Wizards faced the Memphis Grizzlies was back in November when Washington played defense and seemed to have a solid offense. They crushed the Grizzlies 115-87 and had seven players in double figures. Washington’s defense even held Ja Morant to just 11 points. That was back when the Wizards actually were playing decent basketball. Now Washington is 23-25 sitting 10th in the East after one moment being the top seed (very short-lived). The Grizzlies are third in the West and climbing behind Morant’s 25.8 points per game.

The Wizards are falling deep in the East on a four-game losing streak. No one is sure what the team may look like by All-Star break or even after. A lot is circulating around far as trade scenarios and who is up to be traded or not. Nothing will be for certain except for the fact the Wizards most recent loss was embarrassing and should have never happened since they were up by at most 35 points. It’s a lot of invisible finger pointing and “we gotta play better” post-game comments that are just tiring to hear.

The way Washington plays they could sneak this win in which would be a momentum booster, or fall flat on their face as they’ve done for majority of the season.

Only time will tell and it’s slowly running out.