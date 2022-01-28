Rookie forward Isaiah Todd suspended by the Wizards, will miss Go-Go game

The Wizards have announced that rookie forward Isaiah Todd will serve a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Todd is currently assigned to the Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He will serve that suspension tonight and miss a Go-Go game instead of a Wizards game.

The Go-Go is slated to take on the G League Ignite tonight at home at the Entertainment and Sports Arena at 7 p.m. It’s worth noting that Todd was a member of the Ignite’s inaugural group last season.

Todd, who has arguably the most potential of anyone on the Go-Go, would have been an interesting match-up against some of the Ignite’s young players who are eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft. Ignite forward MarJon Beauchamp, one of my favorite prospects in this upcoming draft, would have been a likely match-up for Todd.

The team provided no further insight into what conduct prompted the suspension. Pure speculation on my part but an issue related to playing time seems like a reasonable guess for a rookie who has not seen the court much for the Wizards this season. It would make sense that tensions are already high considering the nature of the Wizards’ last two losses.

The Go-Go are 5-4 and have also dropped their last two games. In their most recent game, a 115-112 loss to the Westchester Knicks, Todd struggled. In 41 minutes, he had 10 points, 2 rebounds, 5 turnovers, and committed 4 fouls. He was 4-12 from the field overall and 2-9 from the three-point line.

In their previous game, Todd was much more effective. In 31 minutes, he had 20 points (6-13 from the field, 4-8 from three) and 5 rebounds. That was also a close loss, falling 103-101 to the Windy City Bulls.

Losing two close games that players feel like they should have won could also result in frustration for players so it’s entirely possible that his improper conduct was related to his most recent stint with the Go-Go and not the Wizards. Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.