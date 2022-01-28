SoWizards Podcast — BulletsForever 3PT Play: The Bealemma

In this episode, Osman Baig joined Kevin Broom and Ron Oakes-Cunningham to talk over the most important figure in the Washington Wizards organization: Bradley Beal.

We discussed how the team’s handling of Beal is symptomatic of the front office’s long-running dysfunction. We assess where Beal truly stands in the league and the challenges of trying to build around a player at his level. We got prescriptive too, which included a conversation about how the team could build around him, if they persist with their Beal strategy.

And, we got into the team’s failure to find quality players — from the free agency debacle of 2016 to missing on draft picks and veteran pickups.

The tone is on the pessimistic side, which makes sense for a team sitting 10th in the East that’s coming off a 29-point loss to the Boston Celtics, a blown 35-point lead against the Los Angeles Clippers, and facing a tough schedule over the next couple weeks.

This is a team falling apart, and in this episode we get into some of the big reasons why.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.