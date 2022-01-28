Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has finished 11th overall among Eastern Conference guards in combined voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. This is a drastic decline from last season, when he finished No. 1 overall and was a starter.

According to the NBA’s results, Beal was 12th in fan voting with 334,370, which accounts for half of his total score. Like past seasons, he ranked higher in player voting, where he ranked eighth and received 25 votes. Beal did not receive any votes from the media.

The starting guards for the Eastern Conference are DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and Trae You g of the Atlanta Hawks.

You can see all the starters in the tweets below.

Beal still could be named a reserve if he ranks high enough in head coaches’ voting. Those results will be out on Thursday, Feb. 3.

No other Wizards players ranked among the Top 15 for guards or the front court. That said, Kyle Kuzma finished 16th in fan voting for Eastern Conference frontcourt players.