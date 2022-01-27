Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal said that the Feb. 10 trade deadline and free agency may be partly to blame for the team’s recent losing stretch, which he said in an interview with Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington, where some notable quotes were in an article by Chase Hughes, also of NBC Sports Washington.

“A lot of my teammates are fighting for minutes ... trying to get another contract,” Beal said per the article. In addition, Beal also noted that if the Wizards were in the play-in tournament this season, it would be a step back. That said, he also believed that the Wizards’ performance would stabilize after the trade deadline.

Beal has a point. Several players, including Thomas Bryant, Montrezl Harrell, and Raul Neto, among others are free agents next year. Even Beal can opt out after this season. But Beal has also performed worse this season than expectations.

The Wizards will have a few more games before the trade deadline. Hopefully, we’ll see things change pretty soon.