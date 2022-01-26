 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The NBA announced that Bradley Beal’s foul on Luke Kennard in last night’s Wizards vs. Clippers game shouldn’t have happened

Bradley Beal’s foul on Luke Kennard at the end of last night’s game proved to fuel their demise.

By Albert Lee
Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal’s shooting foul on Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard was a wrong call, according to the NBA’s officiating last two minute report. Kennard made a three point shot while getting fouled with just 1.9 seconds left. He made the free throw after that to give the Clippers a 116-115 win, as they came back from a 35 point deficit in the first half.

During the play, Beal was ruled to have touched Kennard’s arm before making a shooting motion. So Beal still committed a personal foul on the play.

If the correct call was made, it would have been much more difficult for the Clippers to have escaped with a win. And to be honest, the Wizards would have probably won.

That said, even if the Wizards won yesterday, it still wouldn’t take away from the fact that they squandered a big lead. They have some time between now and their next game on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but it looks evident that they will have to make some changes before the trade deadline on Feb. 10.

