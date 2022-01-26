Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal’s shooting foul on Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard was a wrong call, according to the NBA’s officiating last two minute report. Kennard made a three point shot while getting fouled with just 1.9 seconds left. He made the free throw after that to give the Clippers a 116-115 win, as they came back from a 35 point deficit in the first half.

During the play, Beal was ruled to have touched Kennard’s arm before making a shooting motion. So Beal still committed a personal foul on the play.

If the correct call was made, it would have been much more difficult for the Clippers to have escaped with a win. And to be honest, the Wizards would have probably won.

That said, even if the Wizards won yesterday, it still wouldn’t take away from the fact that they squandered a big lead. They have some time between now and their next game on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but it looks evident that they will have to make some changes before the trade deadline on Feb. 10.