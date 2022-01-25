Wizards vs. Clippers GameThread

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. Hopefully a win can come out of this since Washington is on a three-game losing streak.

Not sure the Wizards know what winning form is like since so many Wizards players are getting minutes when it should go to others. Also why do we have three centers and why is Daniel Gafford, the starting center, getting the least amount lately? To fans and other opponents it seems as though the team can’t figure themselves out. A lack of identity leads to a lack of chemistry.

Playing the Clippers who are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, this should be a game Washington can win but we know how this team operates. The teams we don’t expect a win against they win and vice versa. It would better if they’d win more than they lost and show they are a contender in the East. Right now they’re looking like a play-in tournament exit team…which sucks.

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and televised on NBC Sports Washington.